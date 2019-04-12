A Visual Guide To Dr. Pimple Popper's Gnarliest Skin-Tag Surgeries

Dr. Pimple Popper's YouTube content is NSFW on principle. Even if your office culture is chill (by office culture standards, anyway), it's just not right to subject an innocent coworker to a close-up of stringy yellow pus squirting out of an ear blackhead while they're trying to eat their leftover spaghetti for lunch.
That being said, the most recent viral sensation taking place in Dr. Sandra Lee's L.A. office might be even more alarming to an unassuming passerby. It's dangly, bulging, and comes with a video thumbnail that undeniably looks like something else entirely — it's skin tag removal!
If you're intrigued by skin tags — the tiny puffy buggers and big, bulging sacks — you're going to love this introduction to Dr. Pimple Popper's skin tag practice. Ahead, she shares the craziest cases she's ever seen. Consider this a pro guide to the wild world of skin-tag snips.