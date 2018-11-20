How To Deal With Skin Tags, According To Derms

So what is the right way to rid your body of these barnacles? Hit up a derm for their expertise. “If skin tags are narrow and tiny, I clip them off with sterile surgical scissors, which are very sharp and fine so they don’t traumatize the skin,” Dr. Wu says. “If they are larger and/or wide, I might use an electrical needle to zap the surface. This is less likely to scar if a patient has a deeper skin tone or if the tag is darker.”