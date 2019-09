How To Deal With Skin Tags, According To Derms

As New York-based dermatologist Sejal Shah, MD, explains, we don’t exactly know why skin tags pop up. “One contributing factor may be friction between skin and clothing or adjacent areas of skin, which may explain why we often see them in skin folds. They are also more common in overweight or obese individuals,” she says, pointing to a study that correlates increased BMI with the growths. “Other associated or causative factors that have been proposed include family history, hormonal changes of pregnancy, and impaired glucose metabolism.” Furthermore, Dr. Shamban notes that hormonal changes (such as perimenopause) may, inexplicably, contribute to the formation of skin tags. But really, most of these are only theories.