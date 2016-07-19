What You Need To Know About Melanoma

We know we need to be proactive about wearing sunscreen to protect our skin. But how much do you know about staying safe from melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer?
Though it’s more rare than other types of the disease, melanoma accounts for the majority of skin cancer deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over 9,000 Americans die of melanoma each year, and the American Cancer Society estimates that more than 76,000 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed this year.
Another thing you might not know: For the past 30 years, rates of melanoma have been rising, and it’s one of the most common cancers among young women. The good news is that most cases of melanoma — up to 90% of them, research suggests — are preventable. And like all skin cancers, melanoma is treatable, especially when it’s caught early.
The American Academy of Dermatology has designated the first Monday in May as Melanoma Monday in order to raise awareness of this particularly deadly form of skin cancer.
Ahead, we cover what you need to know (but might not realize) about this potentially serious disease.
This story was originally published April 26, 2016.
