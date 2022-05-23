What You Need To Know About Melanoma

We know we need to be proactive about wearing sunscreen to protect our skin. But how much do you know about staying safe from melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer?
Melanoma is the third most common cancer in Australia — this year alone, it's expected that 16,800 Aussies will be diagnosed.
Another thing you might not know: For the past 30 years, rates of melanoma have been rising, and it’s one of the most common cancers among young women. The good news is that most cases of melanoma — up to 90% of them, research suggests — are preventable. And like all skin cancers, melanoma is treatable, especially when it’s caught early.
Ahead, we cover what you need to know (but might not realise) about this potentially serious disease.