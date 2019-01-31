She actually didn't even tell me what was going on until she had a serious following. Once YouTube was paying her and the videos were actually bringing in money, she filled me in. I didn't know what to make of it, because at that point, the Dr. Pimple Popper following was there, but still modest — probably about 5,000 subscribers, or so. Then, the craziest thing happened: Some media outlet found her page and reposted one of her videos. After the news was out there, it was wildfire. Sandra went from something like 5,000 to over 80,000 subscribers within a week, and we were fielding calls from a handful of production companies who wanted to put her on TV."