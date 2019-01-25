At her consultation, Amber shows Dr. Lee the bumpy skin on her face, as well as two concealed lumps, floating around her armpit area. The compilation of lumps proves a mystery to Dr. Lee, so she decides the best course of action is to run a biopsy. In surgery, Dr. Lee begins by tackling the most prominent bumps between Amber's eyes, slicing away the raised warts with a scalpel and bagging up the flesh and blood to be tested in the lab. Moving onto the armpits, Dr. Lee cuts into the lumps under Amber's arm, both of which pop out cleanly — like little pearls — and sends those growths to the lab along with the other skin flaps.