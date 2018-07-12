The First Episode Of Dr. Pimple Popper Is A Popaholic's Dream Come True

Patient #2 take us to the tiny town of Litchfield, New Hampshire, where we meet Tyler, a 25-year-old construction worker with two cysts on his face."The first lump on my forehead showed up about five or six years ago, and the second bump over my eye came up a few years after that," Tyler explains, motioning to a larger horn-like cyst in the middle of his forehead. "At first, I thought it was a zit, but then it kept growing." Luckily, like Melissa, neither of Tyler's growths are painful. "You can poke it and move it around under the skin," he laughs — demonstrating how his snapback baseball hat gets caught on the protruding lump when he puts it on backwards.