You shouldn't need any financial incentive to get to the polls on Tuesday. Hopefully you're already in the final stages of planning the outfit you'll wear as you exercise your right as an American: a breezy white V-neck under your favorite dark-wash denim jacket, something cute and casual that will show off the shiny 'I Voted' sticker you'll be handed after you cast your ballot in the midterm elections.
But just in case you need a little extra nudge to get out there — or you just enjoy getting free things (like stickers!) while also observing the tenets of a democratic society — allow Dr. Pimple Popper to make your Election Day a little sweeter.
Yesterday, Dr. Sandra Lee posted an Instagram announcement that she will be gifting a free moisturizer from her own SLMD skin-care line to any person who votes in the midterms this coming Tuesday, November 6.
“It’s so important that those of us with a following do whatever we can to encourage people to vote — any little motivator helps," Dr. Lee tells us. "With my skin-care line, I want people to understand their skin condition, and the ingredients that treat their individual concerns, so they feel confident and motivated to find products that actually work," she continues. "In a way, you can take the same approach to enacting change in your community — get educated on the issues, figure out where you stand, and then... Do something about it!”
In her call to action post, Dr. Lee shared the important details on how to steal the deal. All you have to do is post a voting selfie on Instagram — you can be in line at the polls, or beaming afterwards, showing off that sexy 'I Voted' sticker on your t-shirt (or the lapel of your denim jacket, depending on your sartorial preference). When you share your picture, make sure to tag SLMD Skincare and use the #MySkinMyVote hashtag, and the brand will DM you a special coupon code for a free SLMD Daily Moisturizer.
The hydrating lotion, formulated for all skin types with vitamin E, soothing allantoin, and plenty of amino acids, is well worth the $30 price tag as it is, so this score is a no-brainer. If only voting were that easy and accessible — Election Day turnouts would go through the roof.
