“It’s so important that those of us with a following do whatever we can to encourage people to vote — any little motivator helps," Dr. Lee tells us. "With my skin-care line, I want people to understand their skin condition, and the ingredients that treat their individual concerns, so they feel confident and motivated to find products that actually work," she continues. "In a way, you can take the same approach to enacting change in your community — get educated on the issues, figure out where you stand, and then... Do something about it!”