Dr. Pimple Popper Just Dropped A New Acne Treatment Cream — & It's Gentle

One of the biggest problems with most acne treatments — they dry the hell out of your skin. It's kind of a Catch 22: acne spot treatments kill pimples (good), but in their place, you're often left with dry flakey scabs to cover up (not ideal). That's because drying spot remedies are most commonly formulated with benzoyl peroxide (BPO), an active ingredient that effectively kills the acne-causing bacteria in the red angry puss-filled bumps on the skin, but is so potent that it can cause a red mess of irritation if you accidentally overdo it.
Luckily for those with sensitive skin, our favorite SoCal pimple-popping derm, Dr. Sandra Lee, (coming-soon to the small-screen!) is launching a new acne treatment cream, formulated to treat and prevent breakouts; and it's specifically designed for sensitive skin. Meaning, tough on acne and gentle on the skin. Win, win.
Advertisement
The new SLMD Blemish Cream is an all-over-the-face acne treatment, made without any trace of can-be-irritating benzoyl peroxide. Instead, the active ingredient is sulfur. And sulfur, as Dr. Lee explains, is a crazy-effective active ingredient for people with easily-irritated skin, or people who have allergies to harsher acne-fighting ingredients, such as benzoyl peroxide.
The Blemish Cream was carefully formulated by Dr. Lee, and contains 3% colloidal sulfur, which Dr. Lee says, clears acne in a few different ways: by inhibiting the growth of acne-causing bacteria, regulating the skin's oil production, and exfoliating the skin as a keratolytic (which promotes healthy cell-turnover). Thereby clearing acne, without completely drying out the pore.
Made for all ages and all skin types by the dermatologist who knows her pimples, we're excited to get our hands on a gentler acne treatment. This time of year, our skin's already feeling flakey.
Advertisement