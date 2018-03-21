Everything You Need To Get Through The Season With Flake-Free Skin

It may be spring, but that's not stopping the cold weather — which means everything from frosty nights to the office central heating will continue to wreak havoc on your skin.
The main issue with temperature drops is skin dehydration or lack of water, says ZENii Skincare founder, GP, and cosmetic doctor Johanna Ward. "This is different than skin dryness, which refers to skin that lacks lipids or oil. Dehydration is when there is a lack of water in the stratum corneum, or outer layer, of the skin. It can result in anything from sensitive skin and red cracked lips to rough and flaky skin."
If you find yourself loading up on thick night creams or reaching for your lip balm throughout the day, chances are your skin is craving a hydration hit. Rather than slathering on greasy and ineffective moisturizers, according to Dr. Ward, there are four steps you can take in order to protect your skin from the cold weather ahead.
From hydrating serums to exfoliating acids, click through to see the products that'll keep your skin hydrated, refreshed, and glowing all season long.