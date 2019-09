A Breakdown Of The Nastiest Dr. Pimple Popper Cyst Pops Ever Recorded

Dr. Lee defines a cyst as "a benign growth commonly found in the skin that typically appears on the face, neck, chest, or back, but can occur anywhere on the body." What differentiates a cyst from a microscopic blackhead or a squishy lipoma is the contents: a free-floating sack of wet skin cells, which creates a cottage cheese-like consistency. Cysts are often accompanied by some sort of odor — which smells exactly like what you would imagine a collection of festering moist skin cells to smell like upon hitting the air.