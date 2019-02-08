Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2, Episode 6 Features A Cyst Named Larry

Lisa has been engaged to her fiancé for over a year now, but she has been putting off the wedding because of her lump. "I want to feel my best on my wedding day," she says. "But when I'm standing with my back to my friends and family, I feel like the first thing they'll see is this big horn." Plus, with a family history of cancer, she's concerned about what the doctor might find. So, a very emotional Lisa heads to California to see Dr. Lee, in hopes of figuring out what's really causing her horn and to hopefully get it removed.