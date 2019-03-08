Dr. Pimple Popper Gets Sprayed With Cyst Juice In The Season 2 Finale

Case #2: Brandon

While we wait, we meet 27-year-old Brandon from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who has strange bumps all over his scalp. "I found the first bump four years ago when I was combing my hair," Brandon says. "It freaked me out, so I went to see a doctor and had it removed, but then a bunch more started sprouting up all over my head. Most of them are hard, except for the big one on the back of my head that's a little squishy and really bothers me when I sleep." Beyond the general annoyance, Brandon is recently engaged, with plans to get married this coming June. Understandably, he's looking for Dr. Lee to do something about these bumps before the big day.