Dr. Pimple Popper Gets Sprayed With Cyst Juice In The Season 2 Finale

Next, we take a trip to Hartford Country, Maryland, where we meet 26-year-old Jess, who has a puffy, bruised bump on the backside of her upper glute — the result of a bad fall. "A year and a half ago, I fell down a flight stairs, and there was a lot of bruising around my bum and tailbone," Jess says. "After a few months, I figured the swelling would go down, and it still hasn't. I went to my primary physician who told me it was probably a lipoma or a hematoma , and there was nothing I could do to get rid of it." But now Jess and her husband are looking to start a family, and she's hoping Dr. Lee can remove the lump, both for overall aesthetic and peace of mind for her health.