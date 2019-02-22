Dr. Pimple Popper Faces A Rare Skin Condition She Can't Solve In Episode 8

Case #2: Bob

Next up is Bob, a 61-year-old man from Florida who has two lumps on his back, one on each shoulder blade. "The first one popped up about ten years ago, and I didn't think anything of it because it wasn't bothering me," Bob says. "But now I have two, and they hurt every time I rotate my shoulder — like when I'm trying to toss the frisbee with my grandson. I've seen doctors and they say it's a rotator cuff issue, but no one has been able to help me. More than a cure for this constant pain, I just need answers."