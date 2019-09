The Dangerous Rise Of Instagram Cosmetic-Surgery Giveaways

To see how many ads and giveaways there are on Instagram these days, you only need to spend a few minutes searching. The "lip specialists" at La La Land Lashes & Aesthetics in Liverpool, England, use their feed to offer followers the chance to win free jawline, lip, and cheek surgery for themselves and a friend. "Amazing give away jawline/cheeks and lips for you and a friend!" the post reads. "Screen shot this picture and upload it to your feed. Tag us and your bestie. Winner announced Friday 19th 9pm." A post from Southeast Medspa , located in Clayton, NC, reads, "The new you awaits! …and red is the inspiration! Post a picture of yourself to your page wearing red lips and tag us for your chance to win free lip filler!"