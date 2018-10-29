The entire procedure took about an hour and was pretty painless (save for some mild discomfort at the onset). First Berry numbed my eyebrows for about thirty minutes before tracing over them with a pencil to get my desired shape. Once we had my ideal shape, Berry began matching her inks to my hairs. Then it was time to whip out the microblading tool – a metal, scalpel-like mechanism used to deposit ink into the skin. The actual scraping and prodding of my brows was underwhelming — I had built up the experience so much in my mind that I expected a lot more pain, but since Berry numbed my brows multiple times throughout the process I barely felt anything at all.