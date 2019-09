We know what you're thinking: Does that work? And more importantly, is it safe? While Martin Fox , MD, a surgeon specializing in cornea and refractive surgery at his practice in New York, utilizes Western philosophies and cutting edge procedures, he sees the value in the ancient practice. "The use of ghee, with its high concentration of saturated as well as unsaturated fats, is likely beneficial in the treatment of dry eye conditions related to a deficient tear film lipid layer," he says. For the record, the "tear film lipid layer" is the outer film of the eye that keeps vision clear, guards against disease, prevents water evaporation, and more good stuff. "If the level of tear lipids diminishes or changes in composition, it can generate the symptoms of dry eye syndrome, which is characterized by a burning sensation," he adds.