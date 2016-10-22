The Many Uses Of Turmeric

Peek into my medicine cabinet and you'll see raw honey and ground cinnamon. Open my fridge and you'll find a bottle of Mother Dirt face mist. What can I say, I'm all for natural product and DIY beauty routines.
So when I started seeing turmeric being used everywhere — and for just about everything — well, I had to try it. Beauty bloggers were putting it on their faces, mixing it with buttermilk and brushing it under their eyes, and rubbing it all over their teeth.
Of course, none of this is new. Turmeric is a common ingredient in South Asian medicine and cooking and with its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, it's considered an incredibly effective herb. (We've written about DIY turmeric masks and turmeric-infused beauty products, too).
But can turmeric really do all the things that those bloggers say it can? Ahead, I tried seven different turmeric beauty routines — on my face, legs, dark circles, hair, and feet — and recorded the results.
