How To Look Younger
Beauty
5 Men Who Got Work Done To Get Ahead At Work
by
Garrett Munce
More from How To Look Younger
Beauty
5 Retinol Serums Dermatologists Actually Use On Themselves
Erika Stalder
Jan 17, 2019
Beauty
8 Vitamin C Serums The Pros Actually Use
Erika Stalder
Jan 15, 2019
Beauty
The Victoria's Secret Angels' Facialist Spills The Secret To Glowy, Sculpted...
Megan Decker
Nov 8, 2018
Beauty
The Skin-Care Products You Should Try Before You're 30
Aging gracefully is the goal of hopeful, optimistic millennials everywhere, isn’t it? We’d like to look healthy, and damn good, as the decades go by.
by
Refinery29 Editors
Beauty
This Dermatologist Thinks You Should Give Up Moisturizer Forever
When I think about the most superfluous parts of my skin-care arsenal — the products I use that are probably more fun than they are effective — I
by
Katie Becker
Beauty
So You Forgot Sunscreen — 7 Face Masks That'll Soothe The Sting
Imagine the perfect summer Saturday. You're biking along a dirt road of a small coastal town, the wind from the ocean kisses your cheek, the birds are
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Skin-Care Trends You Should Try If You Have Sensitive Skin
There’s no denying that skin care itself is a trend now. When I was at school, I had friends who saw it as a badge of honor to have a routine consisting
by
Daniela Morosini
Beauty
Do You Know The Difference Between Blackheads & Sebaceous Filaments?
The body knows when it’s been staring at its perceived “imperfections” in the bathroom mirror for just a little too long. First, the vision starts
by
Rachel Krause
Skin Care
These Are The Best Night Creams For Your Skin Type
Life — what with its crazy work schedules and Bumble dates and Netflix shows — tends to get in the way of beauty sleep. Most of us don't get the
by
Jen Anderson
Beauty
I Got A Nose Job In 5 Minutes — & It Didn't Hurt At All
Jazmin is in her mid-20s and works as a fashion stylist in Los Angeles, CA. She got non-surgical rhinoplasty from cosmetic surgeon Alexander Rivkin, MD,
by
Refinery29
TV Shows
We Had No Idea This Is What Old Hollywood Starlets Did To Stay "Y...
What does it mean to be a bona fide movie star? Does it mean awards, like Oscars and Golden Globes? Does it mean riches, like mansions and couture? Or
by
Morgan Baila
Beauty
Why Is Looking Your Age Such A Bad Thing?
A few weeks after I graduated college, back in the late '90s, I visited a zoo in Rhode Island. I walked up to the ticket kiosk, clutching my car keys in
by
Liz Krieger
Skin Care
9 Women On Why They Got Botox In Their 20s — & Keep Getting It
There's a long list of things we're still not "supposed" to talk about. Politics. Religion. Salary. Smoking weed. Miscarriage. Some even bristle at being
by
Alix Tunell
Skin Care
This Skin Cream Really Does
Everything
— But It Will Cos...
I'm more of a big picture person than a detail-oriented one. Which is why if you brought me into a cosmetics lab and asked me to design my dream product
by
Alix Tunell
Skin Care
This Beauty Trick Is So Weird, It Just Might Work
Remember when that crazy video of the cream that made eye bags disappear in minutes went viral? (In fact, we still see variations of it scrolling through
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Could This Anti-Aging Breakthrough Mean The End Of Botox Injections?
Gaming the aging process is a billion-dollar industry built on plastic surgery, injectables, face creams, lasers, and a heck of a lot of societal
by
Erika Stalder
Celebrity Beauty
Kourtney Kardashian Has Gone To Some Serious Lengths For Beauty
If I had to pick a Kardashian favorite, Kourtney would likely be it. The 37-year-old mother of three isn't just the funniest of the bunch (shout-out to
by
Erin Cunningham
Celebrity Beauty
Cindy Crawford Gets Real About The Unrealistic Pressures Placed O...
"There is a lot of pressure on women to, well, not age," Cindy Crawford tells me. "I am probably even more sensitive to it — but you can’t keep
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Many Uses Of Turmeric
Peek into my medicine cabinet and you'll see raw honey and ground cinnamon. Open my fridge and you'll find a bottle of Mother Dirt face mist. What can I
by
Jessica Chou
Skin Care
We've All Been Underestimating This Acne-Fighter
Raise your hand if you hear "salicylic acid" and immediately think "pimple healer." That's because everyone and their dermatologist has preached the power
by
Samantha Sasso
Skin Care
This Is The Key To Healthy Skin & Hair
If there's one thing our mothers have taught us, it's that our shiny, full hair and wrinkle-free skin won't last forever (if we had a dollar for every
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
The Beauty Industry Thinks Your Hair Is Old
For those holding a tight grip on the idea of youthful skin, the recent boom of anti-aging products has been a godsend. Today, there's no shortage of
by
Lyndsay Green
Skin Care
A New Brand Of Gin Claims To Stop Your Skin From Aging
Now, you can reverse the aging process while enjoying happy hour — or at least that's what the makers of a new alcoholic beverage are claiming. The
by
Suzannah Weiss
Celebrity Beauty
Why These
Gilmore Girls
Stars Have Hardly Aged
The second that photos began popping up from the set of the Gilmore Girls Netflix revival, the people of the internet began noting something we'd always
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Skin Care
Korea's Best-Selling Soap Is Legit Magical
Magic Stone is a soap so popular in Korea that even I was eventually drawn into clicking on its viral videos — which invariably follow a format of a
by
Joyce Kong
Skin Care
How To Treat Your Skin At Every Age
Fighting the signs of aging is like setting up a 401(k) for your skin. You want to start early, making contributions that will pay off decades later. Of
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
7 Ways To Get Better Skin Today, Tomorrow & Forever
Good skin that lasts a lifetime doesn’t happen by accident. No matter how amazing our mom (or grandma) looks, our genes are only part of the equation.
by
Erica Metzger
Skin Care
Skin-Care Products Designed SPECIFICALLY For Millennials
Update: We just got word that Estée Lauder is joining the millennial-beauty race with The Estée Edit, a new lineup launching March 15 at Sephora. The
by
Phillip Picardi
Skin Care
The Anti-Aging Products Our Editors Actually See Results From
Stepping up your skin-care routine — especially in your late 20s and early 30s — can feel overwhelming. You’re likely still battling breakouts,
by
Lexy Lebsack
Makeup
The Latest Anti-Aging Trend Isn't What You Think
Skin care and makeup have been in bed with each other for years now. To wit: It’s a challenge to find face makeup without SPF, there are antioxidants
by
Lexy Lebsack
