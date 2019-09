The Beauty Industry Thinks Your Hair Is Old

Dr. Wesley says that the hair grows in bundles of four, and the growth cycle spans about seven years. Each cycle, the number of bundles decreases by one, eventually amounting to one strand per bundle. This explains the thinning many women experience in later years. Though it's true that some anti-aging products can make your hair seem fuller, Dr. Wesley says that they cannot change the innate structure of your hair. "If you put one of your hair strands under an electron microscope, you'll see tons of small scales on it," he says. "Volumizing products open up those scales, adding a little more fullness to the hair."

Developlus hair-care expert and vice president of marketing, Helen Christoni, says the brand's new anti-aging treatment uses protein as the core ingredient for its volumizing effect. "Proteins go in and rebuild the hair follicle," she says. She recommends consumers use the treatment for 14 days. "For the ultimate benefit, you should replace your hair routine with the treatment. If you use it consistently for two weeks, you'll see tremendous hair health."Anti-aging products can also temporarily treat dullness, another downside of the aging process. "Products that claim to offer hair shine, flatten those same scales, allowing light to reflect off of the strand, and ultimately giving it a shine," says Dr. Wesley. Yep, it's all an optical illusion. If you're looking to add a glossy finish to lackluster hair, try Living Proof Timeless shampoo and conditioner However, there are some symptoms of aging that no topical product can tackle. "Treatment for dry and brittle hair really has to be done through ingestion," says Dr. Wesley. Biotin, or vitamin H, has become a cult-favorite supplement amongst women looking to strengthen their hair and nails. Dr. Wesley is a fan. "Biotin can help strengthen your hair through increased keratin production. It's a really safe supplement that a lot of women benefit from."