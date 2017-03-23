Skip navigation!
Lyndsay Green
Beauty
This Power Rangers Star Says The Show "Wrecked" Her Skin
Lyndsay Green
Mar 23, 2017
Hair
The Beauty Industry Thinks Your Hair Is Old
Lyndsay Green
May 2, 2016
Hair
The Unexpected Reasons You're Losing Your Hair
Lyndsay Green
Apr 23, 2016
Celebrity Beauty
12 Beauty Products We Wouldn't Have Without Prince
Since the world got the heartbreaking news that Prince passed away, tributes to the 57-year-old music legend have been pouring in by the minute. Last
Hair
Meet The 10 Best Wig-Makers In The Beauty Game
In past years, it was easy to notice if someone was wearing a wig. Even an untrained eye could spot lace-fronts, wig tape, and unnatural colors from miles
Skin Care
These Crazy Beauty Discoveries Will Blow Your Mind
Sake. Salmon enzymes. Dirt. If you've ever come across any of these unlikely beauty ingredients, we imagine your response probably went from giving said
Skin Care
I Tried The Most Expensive Coffee Scrub In The World
First things first: You should know that I'm a bona fide beauty daredevil at heart. No product, treatment, or concoction is odd enough for me to refuse
Beauty
The Nail-Polish Brand
Empire
's Manicurist Swears By
Once upon a time, the closest you'd get to seeing fun nail art on TV was during awards season when celebs would strut their manicured fingers down a
