Meet The 10 Best Wig-Makers In The Beauty Game

In past years, it was easy to notice if someone was wearing a wig. Even an untrained eye could spot lace-fronts, wig tape, and unnatural colors from miles away. But my, how times have changed! Today, a celeb can grace the red carpet with platinum hair on Monday, get caught by the paparazzi in a jet-black pixie on Tuesday, and hit the stage for a performance with gray, waist-length dreadlocks on Wednesday — making us all wonder which is the real deal. And it's all thanks to a talented team of wig-makers.
These days, the pros are creating realistic wigs that afford clients the opportunity to experiment with wow-worthy looks without the need to cut, color, or even commit. It's much more fun than a total 'do-overhaul, and doesn't damage natural hair with chemicals and heat-styling tools. (It's all for a pretty penny, of course. Some artists have created wigs for up to $15K!)
Page through to learn more about the top industry stylists changing the wig game one high-profile client at a time.