How did your skin react to having all of that makeup piled on?

"My skin was always itchy and irritated. Unfortunately, back in 2000, the makeup artists didn't educate us on how to care for our skin properly after wearing this heavy makeup. Some of the products that I've created were actually developed because of my experiences on Power Rangers. For example, I would leave set around 6 p.m. and sit in traffic for up to six hours sometimes with all that makeup on my face, and by the time I got home, I would have to use multiple products to take it all off. [This experience is what inspired me to] develop the Blue Lotus 4-in-1 Cleansing Milk, a sulfate- and soap-free cleanser that fuses blue lotus, white tea, and oatmeal to calm the skin. It's a face- and eye-makeup remover, a gentle cleanser, and a toner in one, so it gently but thoroughly cleanses without stripping your skin of its natural oils. That'll be coming out in May."