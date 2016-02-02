While it's definitely easy enough to envision Elizabeth Banks as the Pink Ranger, casting directors had something else in mind. The Hunger Games actress is going evil once again — this time, for Power Rangers, coming to a theater near you next year.
Banks is set to play Rita Repulsa, a powerful alien sorceress with designs to dominate the entire galaxy. In the original series, Rita is the first archenemy with whom Rangers have to contend. Eventually though, the character does an about-face, deciding to use her considerable powers for good instead.
It sounds like Rita Repulsa is still in full-on nemesis mode in this film, though. "After 10,000 years, I'm free! It's time to conquer Earth!!" Banks wrote in an Instagram post announcing she would be taking on the part.
Banks joins Naomi Scott, Ludy Lin, Becky G, RJ Cyler, and Dacre Montgomery, who play our five favorite planetary defenders. Power Rangers is expected to hit theaters in March of 2017.
