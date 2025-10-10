Ayo Edebiri Says After The Hunt Is A “Rorschach Test” That Interrogates Your Discomfort
I’m tired of movies that seem built by an algorithm designed to garner the least backlash. At least After The Hunt has a backbone.
You can watch the movie one way and get what you want out of it, or you can realize something is being subverted, both in the film and in yourself. It's this really cool, tricky, layered Rorschach Test that Luca put together, and it's very intentional.
When Luca told me that Ayo was gonna be playing this part, that reassured me a great deal.. not only is she a great actress, but she's someone who really considers these things in a caring, sensitive position of humility and care.
AG: And I’m a geriatric millennial.
AE: Everyone kept calling me Gen Z. And Luca I kept being like, “Stop saying you're about to be 30. People need to think you're Gen Z.” And they do that to me and Rachel [Sennott]. They’re like ‘these girls, who you think are young, are actually turning so old? Can you believe [these girls] are about to die at the end of this year, because they're so old?’ [laughs]
AG: Neither, kill it! Burn it!
AG: Let it be. Let everyone be what they want to be, man. I like being at home.
AE: General strike!
AG: We gotta survive.
AE: General strike!
AG: But we also have our souls.
AE: General strike!