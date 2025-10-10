Andrew Garfield: I do, and I think we’re in a moment in time right now where artists can feel fearful around what they're allowed to express or explore. And we're all looking to survive out here in this life. We want to make sure that our work gets sponsored and we rely on sponsorship. We rely on studios, on institutions, on people with paychecks to get projects made, to get our work into people's hearts, and that can be costly to our own integrity sometimes. And with this [film], it was like, Oh, we get to explore a very, very tender arena of subjects, and we get to really do it. And I’ve said this before, but when Luca told me that Ayo was gonna be playing this part, that reassured me a great deal, because not only is she a great actress, but she's someone who really considers these things in a very, very caring, sensitive position of humility and care. Obviously, this is a series of subjects that require that kind of care.