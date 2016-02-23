These Crazy Beauty Discoveries Will Blow Your Mind

Sake. Salmon enzymes. Dirt. If you've ever come across any of these unlikely beauty ingredients, we imagine your response probably went from giving said product the side-eye to asking yourself (or a lucky sales rep): "How do they come up with this stuff?" Good question.
Every brand has a backstory. Some were born from random-ingredient discoveries, while others began because someone was just in the right place at the right time. Some brag that their beginnings add to the allure of their unique products, while others opt to keep their cards close to their chests. The companies ahead were willing to open up to us about their surprising starts. Behold, some of the craziest beauty discoveries out there.
