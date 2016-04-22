12 Beauty Products We Wouldn't Have Without Prince

Since the world got the heartbreaking news that Prince passed away, tributes to the 57-year-old music legend have been pouring in by the minute. Last night, the New Orleans Superdome shined purple lights in the singer's honor and the cast of The Color Purple fittingly sang a rendition of his famous hit, "Purple Rain."
The truth is, the world would be a different place without Prince. From music to movies to fashion, you can feel his influence in everything he touched — including beauty. In fact, "Purple Rain" has become the default shade name for purple nail polishes, shadows, lipsticks, and more. And for brand developers that are true fans of Prince, songs like "Raspberry Beret" and "Little Red Corvette" have lent inspiration for color creations in hot pink and red hues. Here, 12 ways the singer's most iconic songs live on in beauty form.
