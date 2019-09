Once upon a time, the closest you'd get to seeing fun nail art on TV was during awards season when celebs would strut their manicured fingers down a mini red carpet for close-ups of their digits. (RIP, Mani Cam!) Fast-forward to earlier this year, when Taraji P. Henson made her debut as Ms. Cookie Lyon, the finger-wagging, stiletto-shaped-nail-rocking matriarch on Fox's hit show Empire.To match her "I will cut you" attitude, Cookie is known for her talon-like tips that are often embellished with intricate designs and blinding bling — courtesy of celeb manicurist and owner of Shine Nails Chicago Ericka Johnson. Johnson painted her way into the Empire glam squad, a star-studded group in its own right (the iconic Ashunta Sheriff's on makeup and Emmy Award-winning stylist Paolo Nieddu's on costume design), bringing nail brand Kiara Sky with her.If the name doesn't ring a bell, Kiara Sky Gel Polish has become a staple among professional nail techs since its inception in 2014, so there's a good chance you've seen its signature white bottles at your own manicurist's work station. Launched by husband-and-wife duo Michael Duong and Ana Katrina Tan, Kiara Sky features a range of polishes with "Cookie" appeal — vibrant hues in glitzy, matte, and even color-changing finishes, all practically made to be swirled and bedazzled.Johnson used Heartfelt (a coral pink) for Cookie's very first look in season 2, one of Henson's faves. "Taraji loved my first creation for her, which was a graphic blend of pinks and black," says Johnson. "She said she'd love to do that one again." Renowned nail tech Kimmie Kyees also used the shade on Kylie Jenner earlier this year, and often uses Kiara Sky polishes on clients like Katy Perry and LeAnn Rimes.Though she loves all the shades, it's the quality of the products that really won over Johnson. "I need polish that I know works," she says. "Gels that cure correctly and polishes that are true to color." Kiara Sky's five-free formulas do the trick. "I love the consistency and how the polish goes on smooth and easy. Also, you don't need a basecoat when applying their gel polish to artificial nails, which saves time."