Imagine the perfect summer Saturday. You're biking along a dirt road of a small coastal town, the wind from the ocean kisses your cheek, the birds are singing, and life is good. Likely, your idyllic day is also filled with a flowy sundress, friends, family, some spicy margs, and definitely endless hours of cloudless sunshine.
The real foil to this otherwise lovely day is the moment you look in the mirror to find a bright, red sunburn spread across your nose and cheeks. You were so busy living your best life that you forgot to slap on an SPF 50 sunscreen. But now, you have to rehab your skin to prevent peeling or dark spots.
With the help of dermatologist Susan Bard, MD, we rounded up the best face masks to heal a sunburn and prevent further skin damage. From a $6 aloe sheet mask you can grab at Sephora to an all-natural, pumpkin and honey glycolic treatment that sounds good enough to eat, we have all the masks you should grab before your summer plans get in the way of your sun protection.
