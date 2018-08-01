The New Skin-Care Products You Should Be Buying At Sephora This Summer

Choosing the right summer skin-care routine can present some challenges. We know we should be switching to a lightweight moisturizer and upping our exfoliation as soon as the weather gets hot, but it can be hard to know where to start — and, beyond that, what's really worth the splurge. (We're 100% here for glowy summer skin, but not for throwing away our hard-earned cash.)
So we've scoured Sephora's latest, greatest skin-care options, in search of the best and buzziest serums, oils, masks, eye creams, moisturizers, and lip treatments. Cult-favorite brands like Drunk Elephant and Tata Harper have launched some solid brightening options, and Boscia just dropped the Holy Grail of summer moisturizers, which has already racked up nearly a thousand five-star reviews... and that's just the beginning.
Ahead, the skin-care buys you should strongly consider grabbing on your next Sephora trip this summer. Between these and all the great new makeup and hair picks, we just might spend an entire day in there.