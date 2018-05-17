The Minimalist's Guide To Great Skin

"Less is more" was once a phrase reserved exclusively for mothers warning daughters about the perils of one too many bracelets, brightly colored eyeshadow, and sequin tops. Now, it's the motto of an entire lifestyle movement. Minimalism is all about living an uncomplicated, simple life. Not to mention it can be incredibly chic if done right — think small wrist tattoos, decluttered apartments, and capsule wardrobes.
Even dermatologists are on board with the trend. "More is not necessarily better when it comes to skin care," says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in the Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. "Simple regimens that address your skin's specific needs are much more effective than combining 10 unnecessary, repetitive, or potentially irritating steps."
Minimalists around the world can rejoice in a low-maintenance, high-payoff routine. And we're not talking one $800 serum: Dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein says she doesn't believe that healthy skin needs to be expensive or complicated. Ahead, the derm-approved — and blissfully budget-friendly — bare minimum you need for perfect skin, depending on your skin type.