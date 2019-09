What Sephora Staffers Really Think When You Do Your Makeup In The Store

The scenario wasn't unique to Meatpacking. Across the city, cast members also saw people doing the "Sephora Pit Stop" — from high-powered execs touching up their makeup before a client dinner to party girls doing a full face after not going home the night before. "I used to work at 34th street [in New York City], and every morning clients would come in with their Starbucks and no makeup on and get their face ready," says David Razzano , who's now also a beauty director at Sephora. "You could tell it was a routine for them. They sat their cups down and tried new products every day."