Channel "Little House On The Prairie" With These 19 White Dresses

If you feel like your closet is heading further and further west with each passing day, you’re not wrong — the Americana trend is enjoying a moment in the spotlight. From cowboy boots to swingy fringe and color blocked button-ups à la Calvin Klein, the western wardrobe influences are omnipresent. But the one piece we’re gravitating more and more towards is much more simple: it's the frock we're calling 'the prairie dress.'
Thanks to the reimagining of designers like Batsheva and Merlette, the prairie dress is far from its old-fashioned and frumpy ways. And with the perfect balance of casual and chic, it’s the ultimate uniform for a lady of leisure. However, its usual bold floral and gingham prints can be quite intimidating if you’re looking to buy into the trend for the first time. That’s why we suggest a flowy, all-white number. You can keep the frills, the overly dramatic sleeves, and the embroidery without feeling like you’re actually living in the 1800s.
Ahead, we've rounded up 19 easy white dresses to wear this summer. Reminder: Cowboy boots are optional, but strongly encouraged.