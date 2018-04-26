Color Drenching: Spring's Easiest Trend

The phrase "color drenching" is typically applied to interiors, used to describe a room that's been covered, floor-to-ceiling, in varying shades and tones of one hue. But we think it's also an apt way to describe this season's most dominant color trend. Moving on from wearing the exact same pigment — most notably red — from head-to-toe, the way to now wear your go-to spring color is in all its many variations.
Take Gen Z yellow, for example. Rather than wearing one piece in a zingy shade, we're layering neons, sorbets, and muted tones in honey, canary, and mustard. The same goes for this season's prime pastel, lilac. Instead of sticking with the one purple piece, we're making like a canvas and covering ourselves in plum, violet, and grape.
Also known as tonal dressing, the spring 2018 runways were a masterclass in how to work the look. At Victoria Beckham, ice-cream pastels were the order of the day, with models wearing blue via turquoise shirts, royal pumps, and azure midi skirts. Max Mara proved that neutrals don't need to be dull, with camels, taupes, and tans worn together in trench coats, slim-fit trousers, and sheer tops. Meanwhile, Rihanna's Fenty x Puma gave a lesson in dressing in every shade of orange available.
If the trend sounds a little overwhelming, try starting with two complimentary shades, like pairing two lilac pieces with a flash of cornflower yellow, injecting one white piece into an all-black look, or matching the chartreuse in your slogan T-shirt with an olive green skirt. And if you're still not totally convinced, we've rounded up the best street style examples of color drenching ahead, plus picks that'll help you nail the look this spring.