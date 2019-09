Color Drenching: Spring's Easiest Trend

The phrase " color drenching " is typically applied to interiors , used to describe a room that's been covered, floor-to-ceiling, in varying shades and tones of one hue. But we think it's also an apt way to describe this season's most dominant color trend . Moving on from wearing the exact same pigment — most notably red — from head-to-toe, the way to now wear your go-to spring color is in all its many variations.