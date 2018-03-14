Trends may come and trends may go, but certain seasonal tentpoles remain. Where winter is laden with black coats and oversized snow boots (no matter how much effort we put in to dressing otherwise), spring is a rejuvenating period of colorful trends and exposed legs. Once the snow melts, even if it's still below 40 degrees out, neutral-toned storefronts seem to transition, Wizard of Oz-style, into a technicolor fantasy.
With a literal rainbow of options to choose from, we're breaking it down to the six hues you need to keep your eyes on this spring. From expected winners like an Easter-ready baby blue to some belated adoration for a rich brown, these trending colors will be worth breaking your winter shopping fast for. And forget the olden days of picking just one statement color: If you love them all, wear them all — the more colors, the better.
What was once called "clashing" is now deemed power styling, so throw as many hues into your spring wardrobe as you want — starting with our forecasted picks ahead.