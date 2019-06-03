Story from Fashion

The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month

Eliza Huber, Ray Lowe
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging trends, we tend to shop with eyes bigger than our wallet. It's easy to get caught up adding everything you see to cart, only to have a small cry when the price on your checkout page lists too many zeros.
To offer a helping hand, every month, we'll be breaking down the best items in the market that you can buy for under-$150. Think of our curated shopping guide as an easy way to keep you in the know, without the need for a splurge. From warm-weather essentials to beach-ready picks, you'll be able to give your closet a mini boost on the cheap. Click on — these summer collections are calling your name.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 36
Photo Courtesy of The Arrivals.
In search of the perfect hoodie to throw on for those cool summer nights? This popular brand designed the under-$100 softwear of your dreams.
Shop This
INFO
The Arrivals
Cropped Hoodie
$85.00
Related Stories
23 Can't Miss Amazon Fashion Deals To Shop Today
The 17 Summer Fashion Trends Editors Are Wearing
What To Buy From Net-A-Porter's Spring Sale
2 of 36
Photo Courtesy of éliou.
Summer is the perfect time to relax and chill. And this rainbow-beaded, under-$60 earring is just the reminder you need.
Shop This
INFO
Éliou
All The Feels Earring "chill"
$58.00
Advertisement
3 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Aritzia.
The ultimate all-in-one summer look, solved.
Shop This
INFO
Le Fou by Wilfred
Bodycon Camisole Jumpsuit
$98.00
4 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
Another classic for your collection of going-out tops.
Shop This
INFO
Urban Outfitters
Ribbed One-shoulder Tank Top
$29.00
5 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Pixie Market.
All-white season has officially begun — why not kick it off with a pair of white paper-bag pants?
Shop This
INFO
Pixie Market
Belted Paper Bag Waist Pants
$99.00
6 of 36
Photo Courtesy of & Other Stories.
Nothing says summer like florals and ruffles.
Shop This
INFO
& Other Stories
Ruffled Floral Midi Dress
$129.00
7 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Free People.
Jump on board summer's hottest shoe trend with these classic, yet elevated, Teva's.
Shop This
INFO
Teva
Midform Universal Leather Sandal
$85.00
Advertisement
8 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Girlfriend.
Work hard in style in these rust-colored bike shorts.
Shop This
INFO
Girlfriend
Toasted Apricot Seamless High-rise Bike Short
$48.00
9 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Amazon.
Keep your sunnies in check with this under-$15 pearl sunglass chain.
Shop This
INFO
Outman
Beaded Eyeglass Lanyard
$10.99
10 of 36
It's official: we're denim tuxedo'ing all summer long.
Shop This
INFO
Zara
Zw Premium Real Straight Jeans
$69.90
11 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Courtyard LA.
You can never have too many little white tops — especially when they look like this.
Shop This
INFO
Courtyard LA
Poet Blouse
$117.00
12 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Pull & Bear.
Little red bikinis are a must.
Shop This
INFO
Pull & Bear
Balconette Bikini Top
$19.89
INFO
Pull & Bear
Ribbed Bikini Bottoms
$17.89
Advertisement
13 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Charles & Keith.
Mary-Janes are ideal for work and play and everything in between.
Shop This
INFO
Charles & Keith
Double Buckle Mary Jane Flats
$49.00
14 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
We're expecting daisy prints to dominate the midi skirt scene this summer.
Shop This
INFO
Reformation
Extended Size Bea Skirt
$148.00
15 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Richer Poorer.
Trust us when we say that these are no ordinary sweatpants.
Shop This
INFO
Richer Poorer
Fleece Sweatpant
$68.00
16 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Everlane.
Whoever said flats are boring hasn't seen these.
Shop This
INFO
Everlane
Strappy Sandal
$78.00
17 of 36
Photo Courtesy of H&M.
When you find a good pair of shorts (for under $30 no less), don't pass them up.
Shop This
INFO
H&M Plus
Plus-size Paper-bag Shorts
$29.99
Advertisement
18 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Topshop.
Slip skirts are a no-brainer.
Shop This
INFO
Topshop
Lace Trims Satin Bias Midi Skirt
$68.00
19 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Nordstrom.
Bucket hats are everywhere right now — but this Acne Studios find might be our favorite. If you're not looking to splurge on something so trendy, here's a cheaper style that's just as good.
Shop This
INFO
Acne Studios
Buk Face Twill Bucket Hat
$150.00
20 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii.
Polka dots are dominating the print scene for another season — and they're even better when you mix large and small dotted patterns together.
Shop This
INFO
Eloquii
Mixed Print Wrap Dress
$89.95
21 of 36
Just a touch of color goes a long way.
Shop This
INFO
Justine Clenquet
Kiko Necklace
$95.00
22 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Mango.
Anyone up for a picnic? Because we need an excuse to wear this dress ASAP.
Shop This
INFO
Violeta By Mango
Checked Linen Dress
$99.99
Advertisement
23 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Aerie.
A swimsuit that doubles as a going out top? Done and done.
Shop This
INFO
Aerie
Pop Longline Scoop Bikini Top
$34.95$20.97
INFO
Aerie
Pop Bikini Bottom
$24.95$14.97
24 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Bershka.
Keep your barrette game strong this summer with these under-$15 clips.
Shop This
INFO
Bershka
Diamanté Hair Clips
$14.90
25 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Target.
Off-the-shoulder? Puff sleeves? Ruched details? This dress really does have it all.
Shop This
INFO
Who What Wear
Plus Size Floral Print Square Neck Shirred...
$42.99
26 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Need Supply.
There's no sale like a Need Supply sale.
Shop This
INFO
Farrow
Pascale Tiered Skirt
$183.00$136.99
27 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Zappos.
Birks are back, people.
Shop This
INFO
Birkenstock
Arizona Essentials
$39.95
Advertisement
28 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.
We'll literally buy anything that comes in seafoam green.
Shop This
INFO
Brinker & Eliza
Flower Child Huggies
$98.00
29 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah.
The cutest little ribbed shorts we've ever laid our eyes on.
Shop This
INFO
Lisa Says Gah
Mia Ribbed Short
$58.00
30 of 36
Photo Courtesy of ASOS.
Breezy, white, mini-length: what's not to love about this sundress?
Shop This
INFO
ASOS CURVE
Curve Mini Reversible Cotton Slub Smock Dress
$29.00
31 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Baublebar.
If you don't have a dozen pearl bracelets stacked on your wrists, is it even summertime?
Shop This
INFO
BaubleBar
Caye Pearl Bracelet
$42.00
32 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Target.
Your go-to summer swimsuit is less than $50.
Shop This
INFO
Xhilaration
Plus Tie Front Bralette Bikini Top
$19.98$17.00
INFO
Xhilaration
Plus High Waist Bikini Bottom
$19.98$17.00
Advertisement
33 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Mango.
No summer is complete without a pair of cut-offs.
Shop This
INFO
Mango
Frayed Denim Shorts
$39.99
34 of 36
Photo Courtesy of The Frankie Shop.
Baseball caps are the new dad sneakers.
Shop This
INFO
Walk of Shame
Embroidered Sorry Cap
$59.00
35 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Adidas.
A touch of neon goes a long way.
Shop This
INFO
Adidas
Nite Jogger Shoes
$130.00
36 of 36
Photo Courtesy of Walmart.
Your beach bag's never looked so good.
Shop This
INFO
Eliza May Rose
Compass Bag
$34.00
Advertisement

More from Shopping