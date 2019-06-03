The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month

With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging trends, we tend to shop with eyes bigger than our wallet. It's easy to get caught up adding everything you see to cart, only to have a small cry when the price on your checkout page lists too many zeros.
To offer a helping hand, every month, we'll be breaking down the best items in the market that you can buy for under-$150. Think of our curated shopping guide as an easy way to keep you in the know, without the need for a splurge. From warm-weather essentials to beach-ready picks, you'll be able to give your closet a mini boost on the cheap. Click on — these summer collections are calling your name.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
In search of the perfect hoodie to throw on for those cool summer nights? This popular brand designed the under-$100 softwear of your dreams.
Summer is the perfect time to relax and chill. And this rainbow-beaded, under-$60 earring is just the reminder you need.
All-white season has officially begun — why not kick it off with a pair of white paper-bag pants?
Bucket hats are everywhere right now — but this Acne Studios find might be our favorite. If you're not looking to splurge on something so trendy, here's a cheaper style that's just as good.
Polka dots are dominating the print scene for another season — and they're even better when you mix large and small dotted patterns together.
