With every new season comes a whole new crop of eye candy to shop for. Pages and pages to be exact. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: Between the overload of budding trends and the general excitement of seeing all things new and exciting, we tend to shop with eyes bigger than our wallet. It's easy to get caught up in adding everything you see to cart, then having a small cry when your checkout page lists 15 items and a price with one too many zeros.