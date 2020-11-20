The Early Black Friday Fashion Sales Are Already SO Good

We’ve had plenty of deal-hunting practice this fall, from a postponed Prime Day to a better-than-ever Singles Day. Meaning, now, we're perfectly primed for the main event that sale-savants bide their time for all year long: Black Friday (ever heard of her?). For many, the day after Thanksgiving is spent sleeping off a mashed-potato hangover; for others, it’s the annual moment of truth in which all of the season’s gift-shopping goes down. While some may seek markdowns on big-ticket home buys or enviable beauty bundles, this page is specifically reserved for scoring wearable duds on the cheap.
For the fashion crowd, we crafted this roundup of every single style sale happening around the World Wide Web. While we’re still a ways out from November 27, there are a lot of discounts already in full swing. Whether it’s a too-good-to-be-real discount on a dreamy cashmere sweater or an incredibly sweet deal on comfy-chic ankle boots, we sussed it out for your pre-holiday shopping pleasure ahead. Click through to find the best of Black Friday’s slashed-price fashion — and bookmark this story for updates as we get closer to the big day.
