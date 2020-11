Glossier’s Once-A-Year Black Friday Sale Is Going To Be BIG

You might want to sit down for this one: Glossier 's once-a-year sale is set to go live next Friday — and, the savings are going to be bigger than ever before. Starting Thursday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. (EST), aka post-Thanksgiving food coma, the entire site will be 25% off. But, that's not all: there are even steeper discounts to be had when shopping the brand's beloved value sets , which bundle products you were probably going to buy together anyway. Glossier's very rare deals wrap on Cyber Monday, which allows us three whole days to stock up on some really good holiday haul.