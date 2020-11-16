Glossier’s Once-A-Year Black Friday Sale Is Going To Be BIG

You might want to sit down for this one: Glossier's once-a-year sale is set to go live next Friday — and, the savings are going to be bigger than ever before. Starting Thursday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. (EST), aka post-Thanksgiving food coma, the entire site will be 25% off. But, that's not all: there are even steeper discounts to be had when shopping the brand's beloved value sets, which bundle products you were probably going to buy together anyway. Glossier's very rare deals wrap on Cyber Monday, which allows us three whole days to stock up on some really good holiday haul.
Additionally, the beauty brand will unveil a selection of limited-edition sets during Black Friday weekend — which offer savings on never-before-bundled products. A few spotlight-worthy drops to look forward to include both The Bestsellers Set (Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, Milky Jelly Cleanser, and a cozy hoodie) for $65.25 and a double-trouble eyeshadow duo (shimmery Lidstar and velvety-matte Skywash) for $25. (You can check out Skywash IRL on Team R29 here). Ahead, discover all the other sets along with top Glossier bestsellers we'll be bookmarking to score on sale come Black Friday.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
