Glossier’s Once-A-Year Black Friday Sale Is Going To Be BIG

You might want to sit down for this one: Glossier's once-a-year sale is set to go live next Friday — and, the savings are going to be bigger than ever before. Starting Friday, 27th November everything on Glossier.com will be 25% off. But, that's not all: there are even steeper discounts (35% to be exact) to be had when shopping the brand's beloved value sets, which bundle products you were probably going to buy together anyway. Glossier's very rare deals wrap on Cyber Monday (30th November), which allows us three whole days to stock up on some really good holiday haul.
Additionally, the beauty brand will unveil a selection of limited-edition sets during Black Friday weekend — which offer savings on never-before-bundled products. A few spotlight-worthy drops to look forward to include both The Bestsellers Set (Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, Milky Jelly Cleanser, and a cosy hoodie) for £58.50 and a double-trouble eyeshadow duo (shimmery Lidstar and velvety-matte Skywash) for £21. (You can check out Skywash IRL on Team R29 here). Ahead, discover all the other sets along with top Glossier bestsellers we'll be bookmarking to score on sale come Black Friday.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
