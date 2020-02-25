In 2020, few things can get the people going quite like a shiny new Glossier launch. And while we can't prove it, you'll have to take our word for the fact that, in preparation for this story, the R29 offices were positively teeming with excitement surrounding Skywash, Glossier's new matte lid tints.
If Lidstar is for those with a soft spot for shimmer and shine, then Skywash is its sheer matte twin that has a New Yorker subscription and lives in Greenpoint. According to the brand, the seven shades take inspiration from the American Southwest, and range from Terra, a reddish brown, to Pool, a periwinkle shade that feels as fresh as a summer dip.
Other things to know about the eye product: The soft-matte liquid formula dries down to a powdery finish and rings in at £15 (or if you're into bundles, you can shop two shades for £25).
Since we love nothing more than to enlist fellow R29 staffers for a little makeup testing, we corralled some of our colleagues to give us their unfiltered thoughts on Skywash. Read them all ahead.
