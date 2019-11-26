If previous generations were all about Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick and Lancôme Juicy Tubes, then the 2010s will probably go down in history as being the unofficial decade of Glossier. Well as much as cult favourites like Boy Brow and Stretch Concealer remain cult favourites, there's one caveat that you probably know all too well when it comes to shopping the brand: They pretty much never do sales, with the exception of an upcoming Black Friday promo you won't want to miss out on.
If you want to double down on the savings this year – and who doesn't want that? — here's our the best kept secret to scoring your favourite products on the (slightly) cheap: Don't sleep on Glossier's bundled sets — especially as we get close to gifting season. From makeup to skin care, no matter your holy grail product, there's a duo or trio that'll help shave off a couple bucks in the process. (They also work great for combining orders with a friend to maximise the savings.) Here are 11 bundles that we're especially into.
