If previous generations were all about Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick and Lancôme Juicy Tubes, then the 2010s will probably go down in history as being the unofficial decade of Glossier. Well as much as cult favorites like Boy Brow and Stretch Concealer remain cult favorites, there's one caveat that you probably know all too well when it comes to shopping the brand: They pretty much never do sales.
Well, luckily, there's still an easy way for you to save on your favorite items, which we wanted to highlight as we're also getting close to gifting season — bundled sets. From makeup to skin care, no matter your holy grail product, there's a duo or trio that'll help shave off a couple bucks in the process. (They also work great for combining orders with a friend to maximize the savings.) Here are seven bundles that we're especially into.
