You’re Going To Flip Out When You See Juicy Tubes 2.0

Miniskirts, rolling backpacks, and, of course, lip gloss are all items you probably cherished during your middle school years — and one of the most popular products to grace the lips of 13-year-olds all over the country was Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes. I remember raiding my mother’s makeup bag specifically to get my hands on the colorful tube.
If you were a fan of Juicy Tubes like me, you’ll be very happy to hear that Lancôme is launching a brand-new iteration of the cult product. Juicy Shakers is a pigment-in-oil lip gloss created by professional makeup artist and Lancôme Makeup Creative Director Lisa Eldridge. Eldridge, being the makeup history buff that she is, decided to pay homage to two of Lancôme’s most iconic products, Juicy Tubes (duh), and The Shaker, a lipstick that launched in 1946 and was created by Lancôme’s founder Armand Petitjean.
What makes this product unique is its delivery method. The biphasic formula contains a blend of pigments and essential oils (apricot, Rose de Muscat, cranberry, peach, and almond) that naturally separate in the adorable cocktail shaker-themed packaging. So, to use the product, you must shake the tube (see what they did there?) to combine the pigments and oils before application. Once you've given the product a good rattle, you can twist off the metal shaker top and slick the formula-soaked sponge over your lips.
But apart from the admittedly fun packaging, what we love most about these lippies is that they give a sheer, healthy flush of color to the lip. And each of the whopping 20 shades has its own unique scent — for instance, Mangoes Wild smells like (you guessed it) mangoes, Mint To Be is reminiscent of a fresh mint julep, and Boom Meringue gives off a fragrant aroma of vanilla frosting.
Unfortunately, Juicy Shakers won't be available in-store or online until April 21. But until then, you can still get your hands on Juicy Tubes. The iconic glosses won't be leaving Lancôme's lineup anytime soon — the brand's just adding a new baby to its family.
Lancôme Juicy Shaker, $21, available on April 21 at Lancôme.
