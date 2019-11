OMG (Oh My Glossier): The Beauty Brand’s Black Friday Sale Is Almost Here

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score , a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.Stop the presses, this is not a drill, hold the phone, etc., etc.: Glossier 's only sale of the year is finally here. In honor of Black Friday , the beauty brand is hosting its annual site-wide sale — we repeat, the only time Glossier ever gets discounted — and we've got all the deets.