Glossier’s New Futuredew Serum Might Be The Brand’s Best Work Yet

The only real drawback to dewy skin is that it rarely stays that way for long. Even with a deliberately pared-back makeup routine of only cream products dabbed on sparingly in hopes of preserving that oil-glazed, hyaluronic acid-plumped, post-skin-care glow, I'm still grabbing my pot of Living Luminizer to fake the glossy finish — since the real thing seemingly evaporated in four minutes flat.
I've always thought: Wouldn't it be great if there was a serum-highlighter hybrid? Like a futuristic miracle dew I could press into my skin in the morning — after moisturizer, but before makeup — that would keep my cheeks and eyelids gleaming all day long, effectively curing my dependence on illuminators and face-gloss sticks. Well, as luck would have it, Glossier just bottled up that dream.
Today, to celebrate its fifth birthday, the brand launched a new oil-based serum called Futuredew. Packaged in a pretty opalescent bottle, the "dew" itself comes out a light nude-rose shade with a consistency that's more like a gel than an oil and quickly melts down into a translucent glaze when I rub it into my skin.
As prescribed, Futuredew is the last step in my morning skin-care routine, and I use my fingers to massage one or two pumps all over my face, focusing on my cheekbones and eyelids (because that's where I like to look extra shiny). According to the brand, the non-greasy Krispy Kreme-glaze finish comes from the blend of hydrating squalane, nourishing oils, and brightening plant-based extracts. The staying power — for a glow that stays glossy all day, even under makeup — is a result of the serum's light-reflecting minerals.
An off-label use would be to actually mix a pump of Futuredew into your foundation or tinted moisturizer to keep it from turning matte or dry throughout the day. I haven't tried that, but probably would if I was running late and wanted to cut out yet another step. Actually, the whole concept is a real time-saver, considering the highlighter I used to keep on my person is now 100% obsolete.
