21 Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can’t Miss This Year

If there's one shopping trip that guarantees an "unusual spending" alert on Mint, it's whenever we dip into an Ulta, Target, or Sephora. It's just too hard to ignore all the shiny new beauty launches — and don't even get us started on the adorable mini travel products they stash by the counters.
So when there's a chance to score discounts on our favorite beauty products, we'll jump at the opportunity — and this Black Friday is basically our SuperBowl. From Insta-famous face masks to celeb-favorite highlighters, brands and retailers are offering price cuts that are too good to miss. We've rounded up the best deals, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.