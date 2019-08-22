14 Most Wanted Items To Shop At Sephora — According To You

Growing up as a beauty-obsessed teen, Sephora gift cards were pretty much the gold standard of currency. Setting foot into your local mall's Sephora was like walking into Disneyland. Actually, maybe better. Every couple months, after saving up tutoring money and investing in countless hours of mega research on the one eyeshadow (Urban Decay) or concealer (Nars), it was time to reap the rewards of your hard-earned splurge.
The mega-retailer is a who's who of luxury hair, makeup, fragrance, and skin-care brands, and unsurprisingly, its legion of savvy Beauty Insiders are among the most loyal shoppers around. However, its unparalleled selection of products can be both a welcome blessing and a curse, so we went ahead and polled our most discerning friends in the beauty industry, plus tallied up some reader faves data to round up the most coveted, loved products on Sephora's site so you can easily shop the (face) crème de la crème. Ahead, 14 buys perfect for every beauty savant.
