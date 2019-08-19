Sephora may have a robust sale section, but as far as storewide discounts and coupons go, the beauty behemoth offers them only a few times a year — and today is one of those times.
While Sephora's highly-anticipated Beauty Insider shopping events usually coincide with spring and the holiday shopping season, their Summer Bonus event is another one to get seriously hyped for. According to a blog post on the retailer's community forum, the end-of-summer sale is only available to the top two tiers of the Beauty Insider program: VIB and Rouge, which you can level up to if you spend over $350 or $1,000, respectively, per calendar year. (Get 'em next year, BI members.)
If you fall into the Rouge camp of Sephora shoppers, you can enjoy early access to the sale, and start using your 20% off discount online and in-store beginning today. VIB members, on your mark, get ready to start shopping at 15% off tomorrow. As for how to get the discount? It's easy: Simply enter promo code 'SUMMERSAVE' at checkout (or show your card in-store) — and use it as many times as you wish until the sale wraps on August 27.
Now, there are a few limitations on what, exactly, your coupon can cover. The offer is not valid on anything from The Ordinary, and you can only use the discount on a maximum of one Dyson-branded item, three Drunk Elephant items, five Morphe items, and three Tatcha items per transaction. As with most sale terms and conditions, the promo is also invalid on any in-store services, previous purchases, and gift cards.
Now that you're all clear on the fine print, there's nothing left to do but ask the very important question: Which new Sephora launches are you going to shop to your heart's content?
