It's official: Selena Gomez is launching her own beauty brand. But according to the actress and singer-songwriter, the forthcoming line, Rare Beauty, will represent more than just a collection of products — it will encompass an entire lifestyle.
"Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you — it’s about how you see yourself," the singer shared in her Instagram Live announcing the line. "I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our own uniqueness. You are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment.”
In the video, Gomez reveals that the makeup line, which she has been working on for the last two years, will be available exclusively at Sephora. "I found the right partners and the right team — we now have 28 amazing people that are working for the brand," Gomez says, adding that she's wearing the products in the announcement video (which features her in a red lip and shimmery eyeshadow) and also reporting from the brand's headquarters.
Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/fWZQqyqrW9— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 4, 2020
Gomez went on to explain that the project was born out of her personal need for a brand that speaks to women and young girls in a way that inspires confidence and individuality. "I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable," she says. "I think people feel the pressure — I know I do — where you kind of feel like you need to look like everyone else... Sometimes that can feel a bit isolating."
The name, which is also the title of her third studio album, reflects Gomez's desire to make the line inclusive to everyone. "We’re not meant to look like everyone else, we are meant to look like ourselves... and you’re rare," she says. "You’re a rare beauty." With that, Gomez adds that she aims to include her fans and real people in the development and marketing of the brand. "I want your help to build the brand because I want it to be real — real stories, real people, a place where people can feel they are in a community and not feel pressure to look like anything but themselves," she says.
Sephora has confirmed the exclusive partnership, telling R29 that Rare Beauty will be dropping at Sephora this summer. While we'll have to wait a bit longer for product specifics, we're already adding our names to the waitlist available at rarebeauty.com and following the brand's new Instagram page closely for more updates.
