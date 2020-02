The name, which is also the title of her third studio album , reflects Gomez's desire to make the line inclusive to everyone. "We’re not meant to look like everyone else, we are meant to look like ourselves... and you’re rare," she says. "You’re a rare beauty." With that, Gomez adds that she aims to include her fans and real people in the development and marketing of the brand. "I want your help to build the brand because I want it to be real — real stories, real people, a place where people can feel they are in a community and not feel pressure to look like anything but themselves," she says.